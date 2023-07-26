Andre Onana’s agent reveals that Man United beat Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in race for the goalkeeper



Andre Onana’s agent has divulged that Manchester United overcame significant competition from Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur for the goalkeeper.

After weeks of negotiation and haggling between United and Inter Milan, an agreement was finally struck between the two clubs for Onana.

United will fork out €55million including add-ons for the Cameroonian, who is in contention to make his debut against Real Madrid in a pre-season friendly clash in Houston in a few hours.

During the early stages of the Onana saga, Chelsea were especially thought to retain an interest in the shot-stopper before quickly pulling out of a deal to leave United as firm favourites.

According to Albert Botines, who is the 27-year-old’s representative, Tottenham also made an approach for his client.

Botines told Calciomercato, “It all started a few months ago.”

“Towards April, many inquired about the player. Tottenham have asked for information, Chelsea have had a very strong interest.”

“There were meetings in London and Chelsea also met with Inter, but ten Hag was key.”

The agent added, “We are looking forward to facing great managers like Guardiola and trying to win titles with Manchester United.”

He further explained that Onana is ready to do everything it takes to succeed at Old Trafford and help his new side win trophies.

Already, the new United number 24 is impressing his teammates.

Tom Heaton recently revealed that he has been impressed by Onana’s attributes and especially his ability with the ball at his feet.

United fans will get a chance to see this later on at the NRG Stadium.

