Atalanta set to accept Manchester United’s imminent bid for Rasmus Hojlund – report



Atalanta are prepared to accept Manchester United’s imminent bid for Rasmus Hojlund, with the offer expected to meet the Serie A club’s valuation.

The Peoples Person recently covered a report from Alfredo Pedulla which explained that United’s official proposal for Hojlund was set to be lodged before Thursday.

Amidst all this, Atalanta have agreed a deal for the Dane’s replacement in Almeria’s El Bilal Toure.

La Dea will pay a fixed fee of €28m to be supplemented by €3m in add-ons for Toure – a record transfer for the Italian giants.

This development is expected to accelerate Hojlund’s potential switch to Old Trafford.

Pedulla has given a fresh update on United’s pursuit of the 20-year-old goalscorer and stated that Atalanta are poised to accept the Red Devils’ proposition.

“Ten Hag himself in the last conference specified the importance of quickly having the new striker.”

“Based on our information, Manchester United will present a proposal not far from 70 million (euros) plus bonuses to get closer to 75.”

“The figure considered fair by Atalanta to give the green light. The rumours of a request for 85 million are groundless, the aforementioned basis may be the right one to start with the agreements.”

Pedulla added that Gian Piero Gasperini’s side are keen to get a deal over the line as quickly as possible as they are firmly aware their star player has an agreement in place over personal terms with United.

He is expected to earn between €4 million and €4.5 million plus bonuses on a multi-year contract.

Atalanta are ready to “go all the way” and are seemingly resigned to losing Hojlund, just one year after they secured his services from Sturm Graz.

