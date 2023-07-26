Bayern Munich eye shock swoop for former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea



Last season’s disastrous Europa League exit and the heart-breaking loss to Manchester City in the FA Cup final forced Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag to take a drastic decision.

David de Gea, who was at fault for both losses, was supposed to agree a new long-term deal with the club but after the Dutchman’s intervention, the club rescinded their contract offer.

A whole new contract was put on the table with far less pay, thus prompting the Spaniard to leave Manchester after 12 long years.

DDG currently without a club

The club have since paid big money to bring in Andre Onana from Inter Milan but De Gea is yet to find a new club.

Recent reports had linked him with the No 1 jersey at Inter which was vacated by his successor. The 32-year-old ended up turning down the offer.

It has been claimed that the former United shot-stopper wants to return to his native Spain but a brand new opportunity is said to have presented itself as per Bild.

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are interested in acquiring the Spanish international’s services due to their current No 1 Manuel Neuer being unavailable.

“Bayern is currently looking for a goalkeeper. According to SPORT BILD information, there is now a whole new name on the Munich transfer list: Ex-ManUnited star David de Gea (32).

“The 45-time national player is currently without a club. The people of Munich want to check the goalkeeper’s basic willingness to manage the star goalkeeper.”

The German keeper is continuing his rehabilitation after the horrific ski accident left him with a broken leg. Neuer is not expected to be ready for the start of the coming campaign.

Bayern targeting DDG

Yann Sommer, who had arrived in Bavaria during the January transfer window, has no interest in playing second-fiddle and is attracting interest from Inter Milan among others.

This is where De Gea comes in. He was not happy with Inter’s monetary offer and Bayern will have no problems in paying the requisite wages.

The chance to win silverware in Germany is also appealing but when Neuer returns, the Spaniard is likely to become reserve keeper once again, a position he did not want to occupy at United.

It will be interesting to see where De Gea ends up joining. The Spanish goalie remains an elite shot-stopper but he keeps having momentary lapses in concentration while his skills with his feet have diminished to a great extent.

