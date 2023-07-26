Confirmed Man United XI vs Wrexham: Joe Hugill to spearhead youthful side



Manchester United will field a youthful side for today’s US tour match against Wrexham.

📋 Presenting the United XI to take on Wrexham for the @Snapdragon Cup 🏆#MUFC || #MUTOUR23 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 26, 2023

In goal, Nathan Bishop, who has been linked with a move to Sunderland, will start.

The back four will be Marc Jurado, Will Fish, temporary signing Jonny Evans and Alvaro Fernandez.

Dan Gore, who has been made captain by Erik ten Hag and Toby Collyer, who is likely to be in the holding role, start in midfield.

Ahead of them Hannibal, who himself has been linked with a loan move to Leicester City, will be joined by Shola Shoretire and Isak Hansen-Aaroen.

Up front, Joe Hugill will spearhead the attack.

On the bench for United are three goalkeepers – Elyh Harrison, Dermot Mee and Radek Vitek.

Defensive alternatives include Sonny Aljofree, Willy Kambwala and Logan Pye.

Maxi Oyedale, Charlie McNeill and Colombian Mateo Mejia complete the bench alternatives.

Noam Emeran, who put in a man of the match performance against Leeds United in New Jersey, does not feature. It’s unclear whether he is injured or whether he is closing in on a loan move.

Charlie Savage is no longer at the club, having completed a permanent switch to Reading.

United will wear their new controversial green away kit for the first time. Kick-off in San Diego is at 3.30am BST.