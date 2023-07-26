Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United make “first verbal proposal” for Rasmus Højlund



Manchester United have tabled their first concrete offer to Atalanta for Rasmus Højlund.

Amidst weeks of protracted negotiation, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Old Trafford officials have made a “first verbal proposal” for the striker, worth in the region of €60 million.

The transfer guru breaks this move down further.

A fixed fee of €50 million, with an additional €10 million in add-ons, represents United’s opening gambit, in response to Atalanta’s demands of a €70 million fee. The feeling is a compromise will be reached between the two figures.

This corroborates the view of Gianluca Di Marzio, who earlier reported United expect an “agreement of €70 million plus bonuses” to be requisite to secure Højlund’s services.

Di Marzio believes confirmation of the deal will be reached this weekend, which fits with the timeline of negotiation Romano has relayed.

Romano also references the continued interest in the Danish striker from Paris Saint-Germain, who are “insisting” on a deal. The French club are reportedly keen for reinforcements up front with the future of Kylian Mbappé precariously uncertain.

Di Marzio contends Højlund to still consider United his “priority” however, despite a more lucrative offer from PSG.

The Dane is held in a similar vein of importance by his prospective new manager, Erik ten Hag, who believes Højlund to be the “perfect fit” in his system.

Unperturbed by concerns over the relative inexperience of the Atalanta forward, Ten Hag is adamant a new striker must be signed “as soon as possible.”

Which is why these recent developments will be a significant boost to the United manager, as his squad prepare to face off against Real Madrid tonight in pre-season.

Confirmation of the first offer represents a breakthrough in United’s pursuit of Højlund, which had initially appeared unlikely given drastic discrepancies in the two side’s valuations of the forward.

Atalanta had reportedly wanted £86 million at the beginning of the window; a fee United considered unrealistic for a striker with only nine league goals last season.

Romano’s belief that United and Atalanta officials are now only €10 million apart in their negotiations suggests a deal is nearing a successful conclusion.

The recent reports of Atalanta having also agreed a move for El Bilal Touré, the Malian striker, indicates another breakthrough, with the Italian side appearing to be planning for life without Højlund.

A deal grows closer by the hour.

