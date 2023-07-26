Galatasaray vice president lands in England for showdown talks with Man United about Fred



Galatasaray vice-president Erden Timur is reported to have travelled to England in an effort to seal the transfer of Manchester United midfielder Fred.

The Turkish giants are among a number of clubs keen to take on Fred, who has seemingly been made surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

He is one of the players Erik ten Hag is open to selling in order to make funds available for additional recruits who are seen as vital to the Dutchman’s plans at United.

Earlier this month, Fabrizio Romano broke news that the Red Devils had turned down an opening bid from Galatasaray for the Brazilian.

The offer did not match United’s £20m valuation for their player.

It was subsequently relayed that Galatasaray had not given up and were intent on putting in another proposal for the 30-year-old.

They’re not the only interested party in Fred. He is also on the radar of Fulham and clubs from Saudi Arabia.

Ryan Taylor of The Express now reports, “Galatasaray vice-president Erden Timur is understood to have flown to England on Wednesday night in a bid to push through the signing of Manchester United midfielder Fred.”

“They [Galatasaray] are ready to try again and there is a sense face-to-face discussions with the player’s reps to sell the project are imminent.”

As per The Express, United are more than willing to conduct business with the Super Lig outfit.

After adding heavyweights in the form of Mauro Icardi and Wilfred Zaha to their ranks, Okan Buruk’s side are now prepared to throw everything they have towards landing Fred.

The United number 17 of course stayed behind as the rest of his teammates travelled to the United States for the pre-season tour.

He was said to have been excluded from the trip due to “personal reasons”.

