Hannibal Mejbri stands out for Manchester United despite pre-season loss against Wrexham



Manchester United suffered their first pre-season loss in a 3-1 defeat at the Snapdragon Stadium against Wrexham.

A goal by Marc Jurado just before the break was not enough to spark a comeback from United whose mistakes at the back cost them the game.

The Red Devils had 57% possession to Wrexham’s 47%.

United only managed one shot on target out of their total three shots. In comparison, Phil Parkinson’s men managed five shots on target from their 11 total cracks at goal.

The 20-time English champions amassed 488 passes with a pass accuracy of 86%.

Wrexham on the other hand accumulated 373 passes with a success rate of 80%.

In a team full of young players, it was Hannibal Mejbri who took the spotlight and stood head and shoulders above his teammates.

This was largely to be expected as he has more experience at senior level than most of the United players he shared the pitch with.

Hannibal had 82 touches of the ball during the 90 minutes he was on the pitch.

The Tunisian successfully delivered 46 of the 54 passes he attempted, managing an impressive pass accuracy of 85% to his name.

He embarked on four dribbles and came out on top twice.

Hannibal won an astronomic 13 of the 16 ground duels he delved into – a superb display of his remarkable physical ability and defensive aptitude.

The 20-year-old also put in three successful tackles.

Aspects of the game Hannibal would feel he needs to improve on are his crossing and long balls.

He tried three crosses and two long balls and failed to find his intended targets even once.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

With about three weeks left until the new season officially starts, Hannibal’s future needs to be decided. The player has done well in pre-season and he arguably deserves a chance to stake a claim in the first-team.

However, that he was involved at the Snapdragon Stadium rather than join up with the rest of his colleagues preparing to face Real Madrid on Thursday is ominous.

Already, the United star has been linked with a loan move to Luton Town.

