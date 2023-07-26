Harry Kane’s wife spotted looking for property in Germany despite Manchester United interest

Manchester United’s search for a world class striker is now top of the agenda having secured the signings of Mason Mount and Andre Onana so far this summer.

Erik ten Hag is desperate to add a goalscorer to his ranks after a season of progress in his first campaign in charge at Old Trafford.

Harry Kane was understood to be Ten Hag’s number one target going into the transfer market but early signs were Tottenham had no intention to sell to a Premier League rival.

This naturally pricked the ears of the top European clubs, leading to Bayern Munich approaching Spurs with formal offers for the England captain.

Tottenham have rejected the early offers and slapped a price tag of £100million on Kane’s head, who has no intention of extending his deal in London which expires at the end of next season.

Bayern remain the favourites to land the 30-year-old and according to SPORT BILD, Kane’s wife was spotted looking for property in Germany with the club confident of getting the deal done.

“Kane’s wife Katie was in Munich with her parents and in-laws. (They) looked at real estate in Grünwald, Sport Bild report.

“By the end of the month, the switch could be perfect. Because Bayern’s tactics seem to be working: club owner Joe Lewis (86) is said to have told Levy: If Kane doesn’t extend, he’ll be sold!”

Reports differ as to whether United do or do not remain interested in Kane and they were given a boost in their pursuit after Spurs owners decided to cash in on the forward this summer, should he fail to renew his contract.

The risk of losing their prized asset for free at the end of next season isn’t something the hierarchy in London are prepared to do and it looks like Kane will be moving on.

Kane’s qualities are obvious, having performed at the highest level for almost a decade, he would improve any side on the planet and bring an almost guarantee of goals.

Spurs preference remains to sell Kane abroad if possible which has left United having to turn their attention to other options.

Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund is currently top of Ten Hag’s list with a formal offer expected to go in for the 20-year-old this week.

However, do not expect this to be the last we hear of Harry Kane and United, who would surely relight their interest in the England man should they feel a deal can be done.