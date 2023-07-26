Jonny Evans struggles with Wrexham physicality in front of Erik ten Hag



It was a horror show from a young Manchester United side that took on League Two outfit Wrexham in San Diego as they succumbed to a 1-3 defeat at the Snapdragon Stadium on Wednesday.

Considering their opponents were playing non-league football up until last season, the United side picked on the day should have produced something better.

First-team manager Erik ten Hag was present on the occasion and even lent the likes of Hannibal Mejbri and Alvaro Fernandez to coach Travis Binnion for the game but in the end, it had very little impact on proceedings.

Conceding three goals is never nice but it is especially disappointing when someone as vastly experienced as Jonny Evans is marshalling the back-line.

Evans struggled to deal with Wrexham’s physicality

The Northern Ireland skipper is a three-time Premier League champion and a Champions League winner to boot and should have marked his return to his boyhood club with a far better display.

He was offered a short-term deal to play in pre-season and also there were talks of keeping him on in case Harry Maguire left and Ten Hag wanted experienced cover at the back.

The Dutchman will certainly have changed his mind after watching the 35-year-old’s display on the day.

He struggled with the Wrexham players’ physicality, an issue that has always plagued the United academy graduate.

His communication with first-half goalkeeper Nathan Bishop was shockingly bad as he headed one ball out for a corner with nobody behind him.

Evans attempted to win one ground duel and failed while he also lost possession four times. He won no tackles and made no interceptions.

The former Leicester City man was decent on the ball, having 62 touches and finishing the game with a pass completion rate of 93 per cent.

Shocking organisation at the back

But it was not his passing that he was brought into the contest for, but rather his defensive organisation. But he failed in that aspect as well.

Wrexham’s second goal, a typical lower league goal, came via a long throw in with a flick on at the front post resulting in Aaron Hayden scoring at the back post.

Evans was nowhere to be seen either at the front post or at the back and was instead caught right in the middle where he was trying to jostle for space.

Not the best look for the experienced centre-half who was rightfully hooked before the 90 minutes were up.