Man United slap ridiculous transfer fee on Scott McTominay



Manchester United’s sales strategy this summer has been full of surprises.

Fans were shocked when the Red Devils sold promising academy star Zidane Iqbal for just £1 million and Alex Telles to Al-Nassr for just £4 million.

But what is perhaps most perplexing of all is the club’s reported valuations of midfielders Fred and Scott McTominay.

It has been reported that Galatasaray and West Ham have made offers for the Brazilian and the Scotsman, respectively, both rejected, but the asking prices mentioned are starkly different.

According to a recent report, Gala are “angry” that United are demanding €12 million (£10 million).

This seems a surprisingly low figure despite the Turkish club’s reaction.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph’s James Ducker reports that the Hammers have been quoted a whopping £45 million for McTominay.

It is hard to fathom how the Red Devils have arrived at that price and it is one that is going to be extremely hard to achieve.

Ducker’s explanation is that “Erik ten Hag is happy to keep McTominay next season and would only be willing to sanction his sale if a big offer came in that warranted serious consideration.”

Fred is entering the last year of his contract and is now 30 years old. By contrast, McTominay is only 26 and has two more years on his deal.

Nonetheless, the pricing seems massively inconsistent given that McTominay’s market value as per transfermarkt.com is £21.5 million. Fred’s is £17 million.

With United desperately needing to raise funds for incoming transfers, pricing the academy product out of the market seems a foolhardy move, given the arrival of Mason Mount, the reported imminent arrival of Sofyan Amrabat and the prospect of Kobbie Mainoo coming through the ranks.

Likewise, there is surely a club out there who will pay more than £10 million for Fred and if not, it would seem to make more sense to cash in on McTominay and keep Fred for one more year, given that their added value to the team is broadly similar.

Ducker reports that “McTominay is thought to be willing to bide his time and see what United’s squad looks like nearer to deadline day on September 1 rather than rush into any decision,” and that “the 26-year-old loves United and is open to staying but he also wants to play games and would be unhappy about spending a season sat on the sidelines.”

This also seems erratic from United’s point of view. Whilst the club can’t force a player out of the door, there seems little point in allowing him up until deadline day to decide whether to leave, given that it would be too late for them to factor the income generated into their incoming transfer budget.