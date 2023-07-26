Man United’s friendly vs Wrexham turns ugly as clubs rage over punctured lung incident



The aftermath of Manchester United’s friendly match against Wrexham has been anything but amicable after Red Dragons’ boss Phil Parkinson spoke out about a challenge that saw one of his players suffer a punctured lung.

Early in the first half, United keeper Nathan Bishop came for a through ball to Wrexham striker Paul Mullin but was second to the ball and clattered into the striker.

It was in truth bad football and something that would have seen a red card brandished in a competitive game.

Mullin needed oxygen and while he was able to walk off the pitch, news came out shortly after about the seriousness of the injury.

After the game, Parkinson was furious.

“I’m fuming about it, I’ve got to be honest with you,” he said.

“It was a clumsy, reckless, challenge in a pre-season game and I’m not happy with it at all.

“I haven’t seen the goalie and he’s probably best steering clear of us for the time being because we’re not very happy.”

For his part, Bishop tried to apologise to the Wrexham man and posted an apology on social media.

“Just wanted to share my sincerest apologies to @PMullin7,” he said.

“A complete misjudgement and a genuine accident with 0 malicious intent at all! Wishing you the speediest recovery and hope to see you back scoring goals as soon as possible!”

The Telegraph’s James Ducker then reported that United themselves were angry about Parkinson’s comments.

“[United] feel they’re the sort that unnecessarily inflame a difficult situation and drive online abuse towards the player,” Ducker tweeted.

“[They] point out Bishop has apologised and reached out and there was no malice/it was accidental.”

A red card did come in the game early in the second half, but it was awarded to Dan Gore, who was skippering United for the first time.

Gore slid in for a challenge but there seemed little violent intent and in fact he looked to be the victim of a foul rather than the other way around.

United boss Erik ten Hag said after the game, which United lost 3-1, that his youngsters will have learned a lot from what he described as “men’s football.”