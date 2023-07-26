Manchester United have tabled €35m bid to Fiorentina for Sofyan Amrabat – report



Manchester United have submitted an initial proposal to Fiorentina for Sofyan Amrabat according to a report from Italy.

Amrabat has in recent weeks emerged as a target for Erik ten Hag who is still eager to reinforce in midfield despite the acquisition of Mason Mount.

With Fred’s departure looking imminent, the United boss has identified Amrabat as the Brazilian’s ideal replacement.

A report covered by The Peoples Person indicated that the Moroccan said yes to the Red Devils after extensive talks were held on Monday with his representatives.

The player has already informed Fiorentina of his desire to leave and the Serie A outfit will not stand in his way if their relatively modest valuation is met.

An agreement over personal terms between United and the 26-year-old has already been reached.

He is set to earn between €4 million and €4.5 million plus bonuses on a multi-year contract.

Amrabat was not included in la Viola’s pre-season travelling party amidst heavy links to a sensational Old Trafford transfer.

SportItalia now reveals, “Sofyan Amrabat is one step away from Manchester United.”

“According to what has been learned exclusively, in fact, the Red Devils have presented a 35 million euro offer to Fiorentina for the Moroccan midfielder, ready to leave Florence for the Premier League.”

The reliable Alfredo Pedulla on his part states that “few details are missing,” which will see the overall bid break the €30m mark. He also tweeted a link to the Sportitalia report.

#Amrabat: #ManchesterUnited raises bonuses and can break through 30 million. Few details are missing — Alfredo Pedullà (@AlfredoPedulla) July 26, 2023

As United focus on signing Ramus Hojlund, it’s clear they are also working on the Amrabat deal. This is something the club has been accused of failing to do in past transfer windows, which has at times cost them key targets.

