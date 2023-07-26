Manchester United monitoring Ajax star Mohammed Kudus who is wanted by Chelsea



It is no secret that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is desperate for additions up front after seeing his side struggle to score goals in his debut campaign.

Marcus Rashford was the only player to score double-digit goals in the league last season while the manager admitted he was close to burnout.

Anthony Martial‘s injury woes and Jadon Sancho’s inconsistent form means United will need more than one outlet to improve their fortunes up front.

ETH wants two goalscorers ahead of his second season

The Dutchman wants not only an elite striker but also another versatile forward with the club progressing nicely with their attempts at agreeing a fee with Atalanta for Rasmus Hojlund.

But considering Rashford’s preference to play on the left and the Dane’s relative inexperience, another goal-getter would be more than welcome.

While Harry Kane could become an option towards the end of the window, Ten Hag is said to be open to yet another Ajax reunion in the form of Mohammed Kudus as per 90min.

The Ghanaian is said to be close to a move to the Premier League with Chelsea having held discussions on personal terms with the player’s representatives.

“Chelsea have held talks with the representatives of versatile Ajax star Mohammed Kudus, 90min understands, with both Arsenal and Manchester United keeping watch on the situation.

“Chelsea are confident that contract negotiations would not be an issue with Kudus and, now with an understanding of his demands, are considering their next move. The Blues are not believed to have made contact with Ajax at this point.

“Kudus’ situation is being followed closely by a number of Premier League sides, including Manchester United, where former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is open to a reunion.”

Kudus-ETH reunion still on

The 22-year-old was brought to Ajax by Ten Hag for €9million from Nordsjaelland and he was primarily used as either a central midfielder or attacking midfielder by the Dutch boss.

But he has since evolved into an effective forward presence, playing both up front and on the right, scoring 18 goals and providing seven assists in 42 games across all competitions last season.

The fact that he can play also on the right could prove beneficial for United considering the uncertainty surrounding Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri‘s immediate futures.

He is valued at €40million as per Transfermarkt and his current Ajax deal still has two more years to run. He would be a more attainable target as opposed to the Tottenham star.