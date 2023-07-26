Manchester United still in the race for Feyenoord shot-stopper Justin Bijlow



Manchester United may have solved the question of who is going to be the club’s new No 1 goalkeeper but there are still question marks surrounding the identity of the reserve keeper.

The Red Devils were forced into quite the pickle following David de Gea’s departure after 12 years but the club acted with precision and got manager Erik ten Hag his preferred man — Andre Onana.

The Cameroonian’s arrival is likely to signal the end of Dean Henderson‘s United career, with Nottingham Forest said to be close to agreeing a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

ETH needs a reserve keeper

Tom Heaton was in goal for the entire game against Arsenal and while he is set to speak with the manager about his future, the academy graduate has made no secret of his desire to keep playing regularly.

Luton Town and Everton are among the clubs interested and there is the likelihood of the veteran moving on. The Red Devils are also close to agreeing a loan deal for promising academy goalkeeper Matej Kovar.

Things then could look quite light in the goalkeeping department, especially with news of Japanese youth prospect Zion Suzuki reportedly turning down United’s offer.

The 20-time English league champions are aware of the situation and The Peoples Person recently reported about United’s interest in Fenerbahce goalie Altay Bayindir.

And now 1908.nl have written about Feyenoord shot-stopper Justin Bijlow and how United are still monitoring his situation. If one remembers, he was linked with United back when the Onana deal was still being worked on.

There were reports of United’s interest with the Dutch giants asking for £20million. The player was said to be receptive to the idea.

Thus, there is still a chance that the 25-year-old could become United’s reserve option considering he is yet to sign a contract extension offered to him by the Eredivisie outfit.

“Bijlow was in the explicit interest of Manchester United earlier this summer, but the Premier League club never went through with a concrete offer.

Bijlow remains a concrete option

“United are still exploring the market for a new goalkeeper behind Onana: Bijlow continues to be on Manchester’s scouting lists.

“However, Feyenoord hopes to complete the 2023/2024 season with Bijlow under the bar. At the time of Manchester United’s first approach, Feyenoord was already planning to extend the goalkeeper. An initial offer did not work, but the renewed offer expresses more confidence.”

The Netherlands international kept 15 clean sheets in 34 games last season and is valued at €15million as per Transfermarkt.

As per Fbref, he is a far better keeper in metrics such as touches of the ball, stopping crosses and initiating sweeper actions as compared to De Gea and it makes sense why Ten Hag would want the services of the 6 ft 2 custodian.