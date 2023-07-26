Wrexham’s Paul Mullin suffers punctured lung after horror collision with Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop



A youthful Manchester United fell to a limp 1-3 defeat to Wrexham’s seasoned veterans but a huge scare was caused near the 15th minute as United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop launched into Paul Mullin.

The Welsh club have now confirmed that Mullin suffered a punctured lung in the collision.

Manager Phil Parkinson has confirmed Paul Mullin has suffered a punctured lung. Get well soon, Mulls! 🔴⚪ #WxmAFC | #WxmUSTour pic.twitter.com/fnk846kGxt — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) July 26, 2023

In the 15th minute, a long ball over the top caused havoc in United’s defence as Jonny Evans failed to deal with the threat.

Striker Mullin was through on goal but Bishop was late to get to him and ultimately wiped him out.

The injury was immediately deemed serious as a stretcher was called onto the pitch and United staff tended to the downed player.

After a stoppage of more than five minutes, Mullin was back on his feet but was breathing with the help of an oxygen mask, leading to concerns about a more serious issue.

He was immediately subbed off as everyone anxiously awaited an update on the injury.

A punctured lung diagnosis is a serious one as in the absence of immediate care, it could have turned into something much more serious.

Celebrity owner Ryan Reynolds praised Mullin for his bravery, saying he “puts his last drop of blood into everything he does”.

Reynolds said the “entire Wrexham community is pushing for a speedy recovery”.

Bishop got away with a yellow card for the challenge but would have received a red if it had been a competitive game.

The Sunderland target looked out of sorts during his 45 minutes on the pitch, regularly radiating panic amongst his defenders as well in a performance that is unlikely to be remembered fondly by him.

