Man United 1-3 Wrexham: Player Ratings

by Red Billy
A youthful Manchester United lost 3-1 to Wrexham in a friendly in San Diego this evening. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Nathan Bishop 3 – Poor. Lucky not to be sent off for poleaxing forward Paul Mullin and did not organise his defence at all.

Marc Jurado 7 – An average to poor performance until his goal, but what a goal. Great run and cool finish.

Will Fish 4.5 – Not a good performance from Fish. Wrexham had far too many free headers in the box.

Jonny Evans 3.5 – Surprisingly poor from the former Leicester man. Was particularly culpable for the 3rd goal, just stood and watched.

Alvaro Fernandez 7.5 – Best of a bad bunch of defenders and provided an excellent cross for the assist on Jurado’s goal.

Toby Collyer 4 – Outmuscled and outclassed, a disappointing performance.

Dan Gore 6 – Excellent in the first half. Crisp passing, energy and grit. Poor start in the second but the red card was extremely harsh.

Shola Shoretire 4 – Doesn’t seem to be improving from the superb 17 year old who first burst on the scene. This was a true chance to impress, but was disappointing.

Hannibal 8.5 – Looked head and shoulders United’s best player. Would have been nice to see him surrounded by better players.

Isak Hansen-Aaroen 5 – Looks the part but flatters to deceive too much. Would expect to be seeing more from him on this kind of occasion.

Joe Hugill 6.5 – Was feeding off scraps, did nothing wrong but needs better service.

Substitutes:

Radek Vitek 5.5 – An improvement on Bishop, but not great. Flapped on the 3rd goal.

Sonny Aljofree 6 – Didn’t achieve very much.

Maxi Oyedele 6 – Likewise.

Mateo Mejia 6 – Likewise.

Charlie McNeill 6 – Likewise.

Willy Kambwala – 6.5 Looked an instant upgrade on Fish.

