Pre-agreement reportedly reached between Manchester United and David Alaba



Manchester United are working on deals to strengthen up front and in the middle of the park but manager Erik ten Hag could also require a further addition at the back.

Earlier this summer, it was all over the news that the Red Devils were the favourites for Serie A winner Kim Min-jae of Napoli with then-club captain Harry Maguire set to depart.

However the England international has stayed put and budgetary constraints and the delay in the takeover process has seen Bayern Munich swoop in for the South Korean.

In the meantime, the Englishman is attracting interest from the likes of West Ham and Newcastle and it is clear to see his game-time is going to be vastly restricted in Ten Hag’s second season.

Maguire’s uncertain future

But his enormous wages and United’s asking price have so far meant no move has come about but that might change as the days go by.

Ideally, United would want to bring someone in incase Maguire does end up leaving and a sensational report in Nacional is claiming that Real Madrid’s David Alaba could be the chosen one.

United’s interest in the Austrian has already been reported by The Peoples Person and the latest reports state that the Los Blancos are preparing for the 31-year-old’s departure.

United have recently acquired Raphael Varane and Casemiro from the La Liga giants and they could repeat the trick with the three-time Champions League winner.

The report sensationally claimed that the player and the Reds could have already agreed personal terms ahead of a bid coming sometime during the window.

“Real Madrid have already started to prepare in case David Alaba ends up starring in an unexpected escape.

“The versatile Austrian defender can follow in the footsteps of Varane and Casemiro, and end up accepting the offer from Manchester United.

Alaba wanted by ETH

“The interest of the English side in his incorporation is very serious, and the news of a possible pre-agreement with the 31-year-old footballer has been leaked.

“Erik Ten Hag is obsessed and wants to have him under his command, and they can make a very significant investment to get him to leave the Santiago Bernabéu.”

The significant investment Real Madrid are asking for is €50million, something United could pay towards the end of the window should other conditions work out.

If Maguire stays, then a move remains out of the question. But if United end up recouping a decent enough fee for the former Leicester City man, a move could be in the pipeline.

But as of now, take this news with a pinch of salt.