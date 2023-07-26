Predicted Man United XI vs Real Madrid: Andre Onana to make debut



Erik ten Hag is expected to give Andre Onana his Manchester United debut late tonight against one of football’s toughest opponents, Real Madrid.

Onana has been training with his new teammates for five days and there seems no obvious reason why he will not take his place between the sticks.

In front of him, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw are expected to start.

Diogo Dalot is the most likely alternative to either full back.

We expect Ten Hag to go with his strongest midfield trio, which would be Casemiro, Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes.

Mount, though, has already played a lot of pre-season minutes so it’s possible Christian Eriksen, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay or Kobbie Mainoo could sneak ahead of him.

The forward line is the hardest to predict.

Anthony Martial is back in full training but it might still be a little early for him. This leaves Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Antony as the three most senior options.

Ten Hag experimented with Sancho in the false 9 against Arsenal and it worked well, so it could be tried again, with Rashford wide left and Antony wide right.

Alejandro Garnacho, Omari Forson, Amad and Facu Pellistri are also options.

None of the youngsters that took part in last night’s match against Wrexham are expected to feature, which rules out the likes of Alvaro Fernandez, Hannibal, Joe Hugill and Dan Gore.

Jonny Evans also participated in that game and won’t therefore feature in this one.

Tyrell Malacia is not on the tour as he deals with an injury and Fred is absent due to personal reasons.

Anthony Elanga, Alex Telles, Zidane Iqbal, Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe and David de Gea have all left the club, with Eric Bailly and Dean Henderson expected to follow.

Here, then, is our predicted line-up for the 1.30am BST kick-off in Houston: