Sofyan Amrabat reaches agreement over personal terms with Manchester United



Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat has reached an agreement over personal terms with Manchester United as a potential move to England inches closer.

The Peoples Person yesterday covered a report which explained that Amrabat gave the green light for United to pursue him.

This came after extensive talks between the Red Devils and the player’s representatives took place on Monday.

Amidst all this, the Moroccan is not expected to play a part in Fiorentina’s pre-season campaign, with all effort being put towards sealing a transfer to United.

Alfredo Pedulla has given a fresh and crucial update on the Amrabat front.

The Italian journalist reveals that “Sofyan Amrabat is anxiously awaiting Manchester United.

“His agent spoke of two or three offers, but the Red Devils have pulled away from the competition and will soon want to reach all agreements with Fiorentina.

“The base should be from 23 to 25 million with bonuses, but there will be time for details.”

Pedulla added that the midfielder has reached an agreement in principle on his salary, which will be between €4 and 4.5 million plus bonuses.

It has been repeatedly stated that the 26-year-old’s arrival at Old Trafford is heavily dependent on player sales.

The confirmed departures of Alex Telles and Anthony Elanga, who have joined Al-Nassr and Nottingham Forest respectively, could go a long way in helping Erik ten Hag to land Amrabat.

With the likes of Fred, Dean Henderson and potentially Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire also facing uncertain futures at United, the 20-time English champions could find themselves in a comfortable situation to move for the Fiorentina midfielder without worrying too much about violating FFP regulations.

