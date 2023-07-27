“Absolutely”: Erik ten Hag pinpoints Man United’s main undoing in defeat against Real Madrid



Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has highlighted the absence of a proper striker as one of the things that ultimately led to his side losing against Real Madrid.

United were beaten by two goals to nil by European rivals Real Madrid in a pre-season friendly.

Real Madrid’s goals were scored by new arrivals at the Santiago Bernabeu, Jude Bellingham and Joselu.

Both teams registered an equal amount of shots on goal and shots on target. The difference however is that Los Blancos finished their goalscoring opportunities while United were made to pay for lacking ruthlessness in the forward areas.

This was a huge problem last season, hence why Ten Hag identified a goalscorer as a top priority in the transfer window.

When questioned by journalists after the Real Madrid game whether the sheer amount of missed chances proved his desperate need for a frontman, Ten Hag affirmatively replied, “Absolutely.”

The Dutchman also spoke to MUTV and gave his verdict on Andre Onana’s personal performance against the Spanish giants.

Ten Hag told club media, “When you play against Real Madrid, you will concede chances because it’s a very good team. But overall, [he played] really quite well.”

“He was there when we conceded chances and I think everyone has seen he made a good debut.”

The Red Devils manager was asked to shed light on Kobbie Mainoo’s injury and the possible extent of the midfielder’s setback.

He remarked, “I understand the question but you can never tell straight after a game. We have to wait for what it is. Hopefully, he is not too bad and chances will come.”

Mainoo was of course spotted after the game in crutches and with his leg enclosed inside a protective boot.

For United and Ten Hag, attention now shifts to Monday’s affair against Borussia Dortmund at the Allegiant Stadium.

