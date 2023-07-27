Bruno Fernandes opens up on playing with Mason Mount and what his new teammate can offer



Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has admitted that the final decision as to which positions both he and Mason Mount will occupy on the pitch rests with Erik ten Hag.

Fernandes and Mount are extremely versatile players who can ply their trade both in the 10 and as No. 8s in the role of advanced midfielders with Casemiro playing slightly deeper.

The two can also play on the wings and as second strikers if required to do so.

This has led to speculation as to how Ten Hag will deploy the pair in a way that still prioritizes balance and effectiveness during games.

Fernandes spoke up about this and said, “No we haven’t spoken about that decision. It’s the manager who makes that decision. Whoever plays in whatever position…both of us can play in many roles.”

“I said this a couple of years ago, that he is one of the best players in the Premier League at the time and I hope he can do it again because I think he is a really good player and he is still really young, he has a long way to go.”

“We are really happy to have him here, wherever he plays, as a 10 or 8 or wing. We can both do that. The most important that is that we help the team succeed.”

On what Mount can bring to Old Trafford, the Portuguese playmaker pointed out his teammate’s pressing, energy, ability on the ball and goal threat.

Fernandes stated that he is attracted to Mount’s aggression and passion.

Such stars are needed if United are to achieve their main objective of fighting for top honours.

The Red Devils skipper added, “These are the kind of players that I like to play against and even more to have in my side so I am happy he is here now.”

Fernandes explained that while he fought against Mount before when the England international was at Chelsea, he was glad that the 24-year-old is now a United player and as such, he will now defend him in every way possible.

