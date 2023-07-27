Casemiro shows that he is slowly getting back to his groove in Real Madrid game

Despite trying hard, Manchester United lost 0-2 against Real Madrid in their latest pre-season game in the US.

While United struggled to gain control against the La Liga titans, defensive midfielder Casemiro ultimately held his own in the heart of the Red Devils’ midfield against his former club.

That is not to say he was exemplary as he showed his rustiness with some poor passes and wayward shots.

Right from the start, United were in for a rough ride when rising star Kobbie Mainoo had to be subbed off after he suffered a knock after a collision with Rodrygo.

While United were unlucky to concede a goal from Jude Bellingham soon after, Casemiro did provide the defence with ample cover during the remainder of his 62 minutes on the field.

Casemiro’s two tackles were the most of any United player, while he also provided a crucial interception and blocked a shot from Madrid.

The Brazilian was a bit rough on the tackle, giving away two fouls, but he exhibited the physicality necessary to break down the rapid Galacticos attack.

The holding midfielder won his only aerial duel of the night as well as two of his five ground duels.

Despite his 77% passing accuracy leaving a lot to be desired, Casemiro almost unlocked the Real defence with a perfect through ball for Alejandro Garnacho who blazed over from close range.

The Brazilian also completed four of his seven long balls.

Another area of Casemiro’s game was his shooting.

While he showed his hunger to get on the scoresheet by taking two shots on goal, both were off target – something he’ll be looking to improve on.

Although this friendly proved to be a frustrating game overall for the Red Devils, Casemiro proved to be an indispensable part of United’s midfield, showing glimpses of both attacking and defensive flair.

So long as he irons out some of the poorer aspects of his gameplay and regains his consistency, Casemiro could once again prove to be essential to United’s midfield game in the upcoming season.