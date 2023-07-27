Changes to regulations in Italy open the door for Serie A interest in Harry Maguire



In a developing story, there are suggestions that Harry Maguire could end up in Serie A this summer.

This is based on a Corriere dello Sport report that highlights Maguire as one of several UK players who could be targeted for a move to Italy this season.

According to the report, the FIGC – the Italian Football Federation – has announced changes to the workings of its policy on the registration of non-EU players.

Specifically, players from the UK will now be considered EU citizens for registration.

Prior to this, a player from the UK would have counted as part of a team’s non-EU quota.

This is a rule that essentially says that every team can register only two players who are citizens of a country outside the EU.

With a relaxation on the status and classification of British players as non-EU players, Italian clubs will be gearing up to do some shopping in the Premier League.

And according to the Corriere report, Old Trafford will be one of the first ports of call.

All of Napoli, AC Milan, Inter Milan, AS Roma and Juventus – the Italian big 5 – are said to be interested in signing Maguire.

The report also adds that United “could consider” the “classic” Italian approach of sending a player on loan with an option to buy.

Given United’s financial constraints at the moment, and the need to replace Maguire if he leaves, however, it is doubtful that the club would entertain anything short of an outright sale – and this would have to be for a ‘big bid’.

There is also no indication as to whether Maguire himself would approve of a move, given his desire to stay and prove himself in Manchester or get a £20m pay-off to leave.

Alongside Maguire, another player who has been mentioned in connection with a possible move to Italy is Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

He has been mentioned by the Gazetta as one of 10 players who could be targeted by Serie A clubs this summer.

Several English players have taken the Italian route to a career renaissance, including former United men — Ashley Young and Chris Smalling.

