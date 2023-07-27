Confirmed Man United XI vs Real Madrid: Andre Onana makes debut



Andre Onana will start for Manchester United against Real Madrid tonight in his long awaited debut.

The keeper will have a back four of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw ahead of him.

🚨 | OFFICIAL #mufc XI vs Real Madrid: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Fernandes, Mount, Garnacho, Rashford. — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) July 26, 2023

The fact that Wan-Bissaka is once again preferred to Diogo Dalot suggests that he is manager Erik ten Hag’s first choice right back for the new season.

The precocious Kobbie Mainoo also gets a starting berth alongside Casemiro in midfield and the chance to pit himself against a Real Madrid midfield trio of Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurien Tchouameni.

It is a fantastic opportunity for the 19 year old, who is becoming more and more a central figure in Ten Hag’s plans.

Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount and Alejandro Garnacho also start, with Marcus Rashford leading the line.

On the bench are Tom Heaton, Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Brandon Williams, Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek, Amad, Antony, Omari Forson, Facu Pellistri and Jadon Sancho.

The sight of Amad in the squad is good news after he left the Arsenal friendly in New Jersey in a wheelchair after having been carried off.

The absence of Anthony Martial suggests he is not ready to play despite having returned to full training this week.

Also missing again is Dean Henderson, who is likely to complete a switch to Nottingham Forest in the near future.

Latest reports claim the Midlands club have made a loan offer with compulsory purchase.