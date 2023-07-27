Galatasaray reportedly considering two payment methods for sealing Fred’s signature



Manchester United have already strengthened their midfield through the addition of Mason Mount and more changes are afoot.

Manager Erik ten Hag does not want a repeat of the situation that transpired following Casemiro’s multiple suspensions where he saw his side struggle without the Brazilian enforcer.

Another defensive midfielder is a priority and most reports in Italy are suggesting that a deal for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is very close to completion.

Fred on his way out

The club are also finalising the departure of Fred with Galatasaray keen to get the deal done. It was reported last night that Galatasaray deputy chairman Erden Timur had travelled to England to try and close the deal for the Brazilian.

The major stumbling block has been the fee. The Peoples Person had reported that Fulham were interested in the 30-year-old with United asking for £20million.

The Turkish champions have been trying to lowball United for a while now. Reportedly, they initially came up with a €6million offer before raising it to €8million.

United had deemed both of them to be insufficient and rebuffed those approaches with Galatasaray management apparently terming United’s valuation as annoying.

Mixed reports are emerging from Turkey with regards to how the Yellow-Red will get the deal done with two forms of payment coming to light.

As per Fotomac, Galatasaray will place an initial loan offer with an option to buy with Timur “expected to complete the transfer in a few days.”

According to NTV Spor, Gala are expected to lower the initial fee by placing achievable add-ons that will take the price to a satisfactory compromise.

“However, Manchester United ‘s expectation is above 15 million Euros. The yellow-reds are trying to reduce this figure with an offer that includes bonuses.”

How Gala plan to finance Fred deal

With Fulham and Saudi Arabian clubs also in the race, United should try and get the best possible deal out of a buying club considering the season Fred enjoyed under Ten Hag last term.

The Brazil international scored 6 goals and provided as many assists in 56 games across all competitions, his best-ever goal return in a single season.

The only thing holding back United from asking more for a player they paid £52 million for back in 2018 is the fact that Fred’s current deal only has one year left to run.

He is currently in England having not travelled with the rest of the squad to America for pre-season due to personal reasons.