Jude Bellingham says he respects Lisandro Martinez after pre-season friendly clash

Manchester United fell to a 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid last night as their pre-season Tour of the States rumbled in Houston.

Joselu’s late overhead kick added to Jude Bellingham’s controversial early opener to give the Spanish side the win.

Bellingham appeared to be offside as he latched on to a long ball before lofting a tidy finish over the onrushing Andre Onana just over five minutes into the contest.

The 20-year-old’s goal wasn’t his only notable action from the game, with Bellingham involved in a spat with United defender Lisandro Martinez.

The England international took exception to a robust challenge from Martinez in the middle of the park before the two players went head-to-head and exchanged a few words.

However, all is fair in love and war, and Bellingham was full of praise for the United man after the game.

“The little tiff with Martinez is one of those things. He is a brilliant player. I came in at half-time, and I was effing this and effing that. But when he came over to wish me all the best when he came off, I really respected it,” said Bellingham

Bellingham was the standout player on the night, with United failing to get close to Madrid’s latest Galactico, underlining his status as one of the world’s best players.

Martinez was typically bullish in his approach throughout the game, something Erik ten Hag is demanding from his players with the new season under three weeks away.

The loss was United’s second in 24 hours, with the reserve team falling to defeat against Wrexham in the early hours of Wednesday morning GMT.

Despite pre-season being about fitness and fine-tuning tactics, United will want to get back to winning ways in their next outing.

Ten Hag’s men face Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund in the small hours of Monday morning, bringing the curtain down on this year’s Tour.