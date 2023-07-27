Kobbie Mainoo spotted in crutches and protective boot following injury against Real Madrid



A video that has surfaced on social media shows Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo in crutches and his leg inside a protective boot after the game against Real Madrid.

United suffered a 0-2 loss at the hands of Carlo Ancelotti’s men in front of a sold-out crowd at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Goals in either half from Jude Bellingham and Joselu ultimately clinched the victory for the La Liga giants.

Amidst all the action and fierce competition that was taking place on the pitch, most United fans would have been thinking about Mainoo and the nature of the injury he sustained in the early stages of the affair.

Just three minutes in, the Englishman had to be taken off with what seemed like a problem with his ankle.

A hard tackle by Casemiro on Rodrygo sent the Brazilian tumbling onto the floor.

On his way down, the Real Madrid star fell firmly on Mainoo’s leg.

The United academy graduate was in visible pain and it soon became apparent he would not be able to continue. The decision was taken to take him off and he hobbled straight down the tunnel.

Christian Eriksen was brought on in Mainoo’s place and the Dane slotted next to Casemiro in the pivot.

A video has now emerged that shows Mainoo moving with the assistance of crutches. On top of this, his leg is enclosed inside a protective boot.

Kobbie Mainoo leaving in a boot with crutches. 🎥 @rxnpixels pic.twitter.com/3b3k6m7eQ3 — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) July 27, 2023

Hopefully, it’s just a precaution and the 18-year-old can make a speedy recovery.

During the ongoing tour, he has been the undisputed breakout star and it would be a huge setback if his momentum is halted by a serious injury.

