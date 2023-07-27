Manchester United Women heavily involved as World Cup group stage rumbles on

Manchester United players Jayde Riviere and Adriana Leon were heavily involved in Canada’s World Cup victory over the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday.

Leon scored the winning goal for Canada in their 2-1 win which knocked Ireland out of the competition.

The 30-year-old received the ball from Sophie Schmidt inside the box and controlled it well before slotting it past the Irish keeper.

It wasn’t the only chance Leon had as moments later she unleashed a shot that went just wide.

Canada have four points from their opening two games after starting off with a goalless draw against Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Vilde Boe Risa’s Norway got a point on the board following their draw against Switzerland with neither side managing a breakthrough.

They narrowly lost to New Zealand in their opening game meaning they have just one point from their first two games.

Boe Risa played 88 minutes against Switzerland and came close to being Norway’s hero on a couple of occasions.

In the latter stages of the game, the 28-year-old had a side-footed effort inside the penalty area but she couldn’t keep her shot on target.

Meanwhile, former Red Ona Batlle played well in Spain’s 5-0 thrashing of Zambia on Wednesday.

With Spain dominating at the half-way stage, coach Jorge Vilda substituted Batlle and two of his best players to give them some rest ahead of the remainder of the competition with Spain being one of the favourites to lift the trophy.

They now have six points from their opening two games.

Former red Jackie Groenen was also in action in one of the most interesting group ties of the whole tournament, Netherlands against USA, where she played the full 90 minutes.

In a repeat of the 2019 final, in which USA won 2-0, this time round it was a much closer tie as the clash ended 1-1.

Friday will see three more United players take to the field as the Lionesses take on Denmark in their second group game.