Marcus Rashford struggled to impose himself in the striker’s position against Real Madrid



Manchester United tried valiantly but ultimately came up short against Real Madrid, losing 0-2 on the day at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Thursday.

The goals came either side of half-time through Jude Bellingham and Joselu while United failed to create too many clear-cut chances.

Manager Erik ten Hag admitted that a lack of firepower up front was to blame for the defeat with Marcus Rashford hardly getting a sniff.

Rashford struggled up front

The Mancunian had revealed to United legend Gary Neville about his preference to play on the left rather than as the No 9 and it showed against Los Blancos.

He had only 18 touches of the ball and while he finished the game with a pass completion rate of 100 per cent, Rashford likes to get involved more rather than waiting for an opportunity to present itself.

The England international is an impatient player and the best chance that fell his way was saved by the goalkeeper and it could have been an easier chance had he controlled it better.

Elite strikers can wait almost 90 minutes to get the perfect opportunity but they make it count. Rashford prefers getting involved and touching the ball as much as possible to create something out of nothing.

This lack of concentration was also seen in the second-half when he failed to control a forward pass and he will need to improve this going forward is he is to recapture last season’s form.

When his head is in the right place, the 25-year-old can be a dangerous proposition but he is yet to find his groove so far in pre-season.

Rashford needs help up front

He lost all four of his duels and surrendered possession twice.

Compared to him, Jadon Sancho who came on in the 62nd minute, had more touches of the ball, which showed Rashford still has some way to go before he can master the striker’s position.

Ten Hag needs to bring in Rasmus Hojlund in soon to relieve the goalscoring pressure off the Manchester-born attacker.

He performs best when playing instinctively and not when he is asked to fit in one position where he hardly sees any of the ball.