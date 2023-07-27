Matej Kovar leaves Man United fans guessing about his future after Sparta Prague farewell post



Manchester United goalkeeper Matej Kovar has left supporters guessing where his immediate future lies after a social media post in which he bid Sparta Prague farewell.

Last season, Kovar spent time out on loan at Sparta Prague and helped them win the Czech premier league.

He amassed an impressive 11 clean sheets in 32 appearances – a feat that earned him Czech first division’s Goalkeeper of the Year award.

The Peoples Person covered a report which mentioned that United were hopeful that Sparta Prague would take up the option to permanently buy Kovar.

Sporting director at the club and former Arsenal star Tomáš Rosicky even came out in public urging the Red Devils to make up their minds quickly regarding whether they want to offload Kovar.

It now seems that this option is closed for the 23-year-old going by his recent social media post.

Kovar wrote, “With this message I’d like to thank everyone in the club. From the club management down to the players, coaches and all Sparta employees.”

“Even though my tenure only lasted 10 months, I already know that I can call this place home and it will always be in my heart. Although this story ends, the memories last forever.”

“Last but not least, I would like to thank the fans. I will always remember the support I felt from the first game till today. It was a ride none of us will forget. As I say goodbye to you today, I’m incredibly proud to have been one of you and helped put Sparta back where it belongs.”

He rounded off his statement by adding, “Thanks for everything Sparta I will never forget.”

The overwhelming expectation within the fanbase was that Kovar would eventually depart for Stadion Letná but this alternative has almost certainly now been ruled out.

This could heavily suggest he could stay at United next season amidst Erik ten Hag’s overhaul of the goalkeeping department that has seen David de Gea let go and Andre Onana brought in the Spaniard’s place.

With Dean Henderson closing in on a switch to Nottingham Forest and Tom Heaton attracting overtures from the likes of Luton Town and Everton, United need more cover between the sticks.

As seen during the pre-season friendly defeat against Wrexham at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, Nathan Bishop simply lacks the ability or experience to fill in as Onana’s deputy.

Whenever called upon during the ongoing tour, Kovar has done well and more than held his own. He has it in him to be an able understudy to Onana.

It’s also important to note that Kovar was not included in United’s travelling party for the United States, which may indicate that another loan spell cannot be definitively ruled out.

