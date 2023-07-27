Paris Saint-Germain lodge bid for Rasmus Hojlund



Paris Saint-Germain have made their first official bid for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

According to David Ornstein (The Athletic), the Ligue 1 giants have submitted an offer worth €50 million.

PSG view Atalanta’s €70m as an unrealistic price and are ready to walk away if the current offer is not accepted.

The club has agreed personal terms with Hojlund.

Manchester United are actively pursuing the transfer.

Yesterday, it was reported that United had submitted an offer of €50 million plus € 10 million in add-ons.

The player wants to leave and has communicated his desires to his club.

Fabrizio Romano claims that United remain ahead in the race simply due to their higher offer.

Erik ten Hag will be desperate to get this deal over the line. His side has been lacking in goals, and a player like Hojlund could prove to be the difference in crucial moments.

After the pre-season loss against Real Madrid, Ten Hag was asked about the need for a striker.

He replied: “Absolutely.”

“Two things: the pressing can be better from the start and scoring goals. I think we need more players capable to be one-on-one.”

“We had the situation. It was (Marcus) Rashford, Scott McTominay and (Alejandro) Garnacho. You have to score.”