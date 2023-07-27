Man United 0-2 Real Madrid: Player Ratings

Manchester United lost 2-0 to Real Madrid in a friendly in Houston, Texas this evening. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Andre Onana 7 – Other than the goals, which he could do little about, had virtually nothing to do in terms of saves other than a good one from Vini Jr in the first half and another with his feet in the second. Confident, crisp passing out of the back. Bodes well despite the result.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 5 – Arguably played Bellingham on for his goal and was wasteful with a few passes. Got forward enthusiastically but then tended to pass backwards when in possession.

Raphael Varane 7 – No mistakes, calm under pressure, did well.

Lisandro Martinez 6 – Crunching tackle on Bellingham late in first half could have drawn red in other circumstances. Struggled at times.

Luke Shaw 6 – A decent performance but nothing spectacular.

Casemiro 5.5 – Protected the defence well but sprayed a couple of wayward passes and wasteful shots. Did play Garnacho in beautifully with a cross-field ball early in the first half.

Kobbie Mainoo 6 – Horrible luck to pick up an injury right at the start of the game.

Mason Mount 6.5 – Some glimpses of his excellent engine and reading of the game, getting forward for one of the best chances of the first half and also getting back to make an important tackle when Real were on a counter.

Bruno Fernandes 6 – Seems wasted out on the wing and lacks pace to perform that role. Much better when moved centrally in second half.

Alejandro Garnacho 7 – Had a go a few times in the first half but to be honest, Carvajal had him in his pocket. Much better against Vasquez in the second.

Marcus Rashford 5.5 – Cut a lonely figure up front and was feeding off scraps.

Substitutes:

Christian Eriksen 3 – Didn’t impose himself on the game at all. Looked slow and lacking in sharpness and confidence.

Harry Maguire 4 – Another “dad dancing at the wedding” performance. What was he doing at left back for the second goal?

Victor Lindelof 6 – Did OK-ish.

Brandon Williams 7.5 – Probably United’s best full back of the four, on the night. Maybe even the best defender.

Diogo Dalot 6 – OK but nothing special.

Antony – 8 Probably United’s man of the match, just because he injected aggression, energy and had a couple of shots.

Scott McTominay – 7.5 Very lively, put himself about, some great work and not too many mistakes.

Jadon Sancho – 6.5 Did better than Rashford in the 9, got involved and linked up play quite well.

Donny van de Beek – 7 Quietly doing OK on this tour. Not earth shattering but growing with each game.

Facu Pellistri – 6.5 Lively, but outmuscled. Had a great break near the end but wasted the opportunity