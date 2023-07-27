Sparta Prague abandoned Matej Kovar chase due to Man United’s high €7m asking price



Sparta Prague elected to pull out of a deal to sign Matej Kovar after Manchester United slapped a high asking price on their goalkeeper.

Kovar spent last season out on loan with Sparta and was a crucial player on the club’s way to winning the Czech premier league.

So outstanding was the United star that he managed to be named as Czech first division’s Goalkeeper of the Year after amassing 11 clean sheets in 32 games.

It was widely expected that Kovar would head back to Stadion Letná, with the Red Devils reportedly hopeful of permanently selling him.

Sparta Prague sporting director Tomáš Rosicky even urged United to decide whether they want to let the 23-year-old go and continue playing in his native country.

However, the shot-stopper recently bid farewell to his temporary employers in a social media post, effectively ruling out the possibility of going back.

Staying at Old Trafford should not be ruled out, with Erik ten Hag currently overseeing an overhaul of the goalkeeping department.

There is also a chance that he departs to go out on loan with another club.

iSport reveals that Sparta Prague were put off by United’s valuation of their star and so, they decided to make a move for Alkmaar’s Peter Vindahl who has already signed his contract.

As per iSport, Sparta Prague waited for Kovar until the last moment but when it soon became clear United were intent on selling him rather than loaning him out once more as was previously discussed, they made the decision to snap up Vindahl.

Rosicky said about their new signing, “He is a goalkeeper who has the physical parameters and abilities that we envision for this position.”

The Prague-based outfit quickly learned that United would only part with Kovar for €7m.

“And at that moment it was clear that Sparta would not be able to get their dream goalkeeper. Even half of this amount would be too much for the club.”

With Kovar currently not part of United’s squad that’s out for pre-season, a solution regarding his immediate future needs to be found fast.

