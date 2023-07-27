Will Fish rejoins Hibernian F.C. on loan for another season



Hibernian have announced defender Will Fish has rejoined the club from Manchester United on loan for another season.

Confirmed via Twitter in a bizarre video, the Scottish club demonstrated that transfer announcements can still be brilliant and hilarious in equal measure while operating on a shoestring budget; simplicity is often the best. The United PR team should take note.

Is that a Fish?! pic.twitter.com/vQRFQa4TVK — Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) July 27, 2023

The academy graduate had been enjoying a fruitful pre-season under Erik ten Hag, playing in the opening three matches against Leeds, Lyon and Wrexham. Fish was extremely unlikely to maintain this role in the senior squad as next season began however.

The defender will, instead, return to Scotland where he finished the season as an important part of the Hibs team.

A slow start to life under manager, Lee Johnson, quickly changed when Hibs sold centre-back, Ryan Porteous, to Watford at the beginning of the year. Fish stepped into this vacancy in defence and did not look back, starting 17 consecutive league games to close out the season.

United believe a continuation of this experience the best option for Fish’s progression at this moment.

The defender has been “attracting interest from clubs” in England, both in the Championship and League One, as well as from Scottish rivals, Aberdeen.

Old Trafford officials are confident Hibs can be “trusted to oversee the next stage of development” in a competitive environment where Fish feels comfortable, and his club are comfortable with him.

The Manchester Evening News confirms Fish’s desires to remain with the Scottish side for another season, revealing the defender was “keen to build upon the solid foundations he laid at Hibs.”

Loan deals are often delicate balances to strike.

A young player must be guaranteed enough consistent first team minutes to establish themselves in a new team, and enable their continued development. But the level of football they find themselves subject to must be challenging enough to test their current level, and demand improvements from it. All taking place inside a club, and dressing room, which embrace the youngster and offer a home away from homes.

It’s a difficult task, as demonstrated by Amad Diallo’s contrasting experiences at Rangers and Sunderland; one a baptism by fire to men’s football where the winger rarely featured, the other a safe haven of progression which saw him nominated for the Championship’s Young Player of the Year.

United are confident they have found the correct place for Fish to continue developing as a defender while Hibs are confident they have regained an important player for their team.

Go Fish.

