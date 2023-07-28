Christian Eriksen says Manchester United are almost there with their preparation for the new season

Manchester United’s preparations for the new season are well underway with the team midway through their pre-season schedule.

Erik ten Hag is fine-tuning his squad with new tactics being tested and the fitness of the players steadily improving.

Christian Eriksen is one of those vying for a place in Ten Hag’s opening team of the season on August 14 and says there is a positive atmosphere around the camp.

“Now we are back as a full squad, everyone together. There’s no different groups and everyone is together, which is also a good feeling,” claims the midfielder.

In his interview with the club’s official website, Eriksen revealed the team are feeling as though they are close to being ready for the new campaign in which Wolves’ visit to Old Trafford provides United’s first assignment.

“It’s getting closer and all the things, all the meetings about the games coming up and the season. So yeah, you get the feeling that we’re almost there,” said Eriksen.

The Dane was then quizzed on the signing of Mason Mount who is expected to provide strong competition in the middle of the park and Eriksen says he is fitting in well in the dressing room.

“I think he’s been taken very good care of. I think he’s felt at home. I think, already, he doesn’t seem like he’s that new. I think he mingles in very well and fits in and is playing well,” he said.

Eriksen praised the qualities of United’s new man and hopes he will help push the club to build on last season’s successes and deliver more trophies to the cabinet at Old Trafford.

“I mean I think everyone knows his qualities and he’s definitely a player that will add to our team in a very positive way. I definitely hope he will bring that (experience) and I’m sure he will. Like you said, he’s been in finals and he’s won them. So that’s what you want to be as a footballer. Now the aim is he can win something with us as well,” said Christian.

One of Mount’s attributes is his quality from dead ball situations, something Eriksen also excels in and the 31-year-old says he will be happy to share free kick duties with the England man.

“There will be loads on free-kicks this season, I think! I think we need to get some more free-kicks this season. But no, he’s definitely a very good kicker of the ball and, definitely, we’ll see whoever’s playing, whoever’s on the pitch. I’m sure we’ll find out who’s in the best position to take a free-kick,” Eriksen added.

The United man is entering his second season at Old Trafford and says he was happy with how his first year in Manchester played out, despite missing a period through injury.

“A year has gone by and gone quick. Very happy with my first season looking back. Unfortunate with my injury in the middle of it but taking everything into account I look back pleased with the first season,” he said.

Eriksen’s remarkable rise back to the top level of the game after his cardiac arrest at the Euros in 2021 has been an inspiration and there is no doubt that Mount will learn a lot from working with the Danish international on a daily basis.

United’s pre-season tour comes to an end in the early hours of Monday morning BST with the match against Borussia Dortmund bringing the curtain down on their trip to the States.