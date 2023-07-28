Daniel Levy reschedules meeting with Bayern Munich officials regarding the future of Harry Kane

The future of England captain Harry Kane has dominated this summer’s transfer window, with the striker looking likely to finally leave Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United have held long standing interest in Kane and Erik ten Hag would no doubt love the forward to spearhead his attack next season.

However, Spurs were adamant if Kane was to leave North London it would not be to an English club and they were prepared to let him leave for free at the end of next season.

Bayern Munich have since emerged as the favourites to sign the 30-year-old and have lodged formal offers for the player.

As reported by Gazzetta, Bayern officials were due to fly to London today to accelerate talks for the transfer of Kane, with the German club increasingly hopeful a deal can be done.

Spurs have slapped a £100 million price tag on Kane’s head with Bayern’s early bids falling well short of that valuation.

The Germans will be hoping they can negotiate a deal suitable for all, with the fact they can keep Kane away from a direct rival they key to their bid.

It looked as though today (Friday) could turn out to be a significant day in the future of Kane which also happens to be his 30th birthday.

However, according to sport journalist Ben Jacobs, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has rescheduled the meeting for next week, leaving the saga to drag on.

Actually now being told Levy has this morning rescheduled the key meeting to early next week. So looks like Kane can enjoy his birthday.🎂 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 28, 2023

Despite smashing in over 350 goals in the last decade or so, Kane is yet to win a trophy and is desperate to avoid ending his career with nothing.

Kane is 47 goals shy of Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League goals record of 260 but the lure of winning silverware with Bayern may trump him surpassing the Shearer’s tally.

Despite a recent change in tact from Spurs which has reportedly left the door open for English clubs to bid, United still believe a deal for Kane will be difficult.

Atalanta’s 20-year-old whizzkid Rasmus Hojlund has shot to the top of Erik ten Hag’s wish list, with an official bid for the player imminent.

However, do not expect this to be the last we hear of Kane and United with the drama set to reach a conclusion at some point over the coming weeks.