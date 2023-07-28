

David Beckham’s team Inter Miami are the talk of the town at the moment after securing Lionel Messi but Manchester United are never far from the discourse.

In an interview with The Athletic, Beckham was asked about the Man United takeover process and what he thinks about the Glazers and their prospects as owners going forward.

In a statement that would come as music to the ears of United fans, the United legend was unequivocal in saying that the Glazers need to leave.

He said that they have lost the fans, and once that happens, “it’s hard to get them back”.

The Class of ’92 graduate said in no uncertain terms that “there needs to be a change” and “we’ve all seen that, we all know that”.

Beckham gave the example of Manchester City to bring to light the investment that has gone in over there and the same is needed at Old Trafford.

He said that while the Man United pull is still there due to the club’s history, “the sooner a decision can be made, the better” in regards to the takeover process.

In what could be attributed as a thinly veiled jibe at the Glazers, Beckham preached the importance of people running the club “to be passionate, involved, make the right decisions, bring in the right players, and invest in the club”.

Glazers haven’t invested any money of their own since taking over in 2005 which has led United into a perilous situation with Financial Fair Play this summer.

Furthermore, the takeover saga has dragged on for nine months with no end in sight as the cloud of uncertainty hovers over the club.

Neither of the prospective buyers- Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, have heard back from the Glazers after the fourth round of bidding at the end of April.

Former United players have become increasingly vocal about the delays in the process even though some reports have said the Glazers are not to blame for it.

For now, United’s iconic No 7 can be added to the list of legends who have openly supported the removal of Glazers as United owners, a big statement on its own.

