Fabrizio Romano says Man United have submitted an improved bid for Rasmus Hojlund



Manchester United have submitted an improved bid to Atalanta for the transfer of Rasmus Hojlund, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Danish striker is top of United’s wish list as they scour the world’s elite for a top striker.

Negotiations have been ongoing for some time, with United initially hoping for a deal somewhere around the €35-€40 million mark for the unproven 20 year old, with Atalanta holding out for €70 million.

The transfer guru has tweeted that “Manchester United improved their bid to Atalanta during direct talks today — it will be more than €60m package.

“Understand negotiations are still on — Man United want to close the deal ASAP to focus on other positions right after.

“Højlund, very clear. He wants United.!”

Manchester United improved their bid to Atalanta during direct talks today — it will be more than €60m package 🚨🔴 Understand negotiations are still on — Man United want to close the deal ASAP to focus on other positions right after. Højlund, very clear. He wants United. pic.twitter.com/RBT9sW7KIf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2023

The deal now comes down to a “who blinks first” scenario.

The Bergamo side have not yet budged at all in negotiations, but have already committed to signing Hojlund’s replacement, leaving them with little option other than to sell.

United, on the other hand, are clearly desperate to land the young star and will not want to have to change horses at this stage of the race.

However, if Romano is to be believed, at over €60 million they may feel they are already paying way over the odds for a player with just nine Serie A goals to his name.

Both clubs want the matter resolved quickly.

Depending on how much over €60m the new bid is and the breakdown between fixed fee and add-ons, the two clubs might be very close to a deal, which fans will be hoping could be concluded over the weekend.