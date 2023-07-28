Harry Maguire is reluctant to move to West Ham United



Haryy Maguire is reportedly not keen on moving to West Ham United.

The Hammers have had their £20 million offer rejected by Manchester United.

According to The Times, the Englishman wants to play for a bigger club, and is ready to fight for his place at Old Trafford.

His time at United has been a mixed bag.

As the most expensive defender in the world at the time of his transfer, Maguire was under immense pressure to deliver exceptional performances consistently.

Such high expectations can be challenging for any player to handle.

Maguire has had a terrible last season, getting replaced in the starting lineup and being removed of captaincy.

His performances have been sub par, despite being offered plenty of chances.

Maguire’s lack of agility out of possession has cost United plenty of goals.

Erik ten Hag has identified the partnership of Lisandro Martinez and Raphel Varane as his first-choice, and that does not look like changing anytime soon.

The 30 year old could revive his career at another club, but his staggering wages prove to be a stumbling block.

Man United are eager to sell players and generate maximum revenue. It would help them resolve their Financial Fair Play concerns.