Kobbie Mainoo gives injury update on social media



Kobbie Mainoo has provided an injury update on his Instagram account.

The Manchester United starlet left Houston’s NRG stadium on crutches after being forced off in the second minute of United’s pre-season friendly against Real Madrid.

With the massively talented player looking to play a significant role with the first team next season, fans can only hope that Mainoo’s injury is not as severe as it seems.

Erik ten Hag had provided an update on the situation, which The Peoples Person reported earlier.

According to the Dutchman,

“…you can never tell straight after a game. We have to wait for what it is…hopefully, it’s not too bad and then chances will come. First we have to wait for the diagnosis and, from there on, we will set conclusions.”

However, with Mainoo’s update, it appears that the injury might be severe.

On Instagram, he posted a picture with his face in his palms and a short message:

“I’ll be back stronger and in no time.

Thanks for your messages of support”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mainoo (@kobbiemainoo)

Fans will have to wait for an official update from the club but if it is indeed serious, this may have an immediate impact on United’s summer plans.

Even though he would only have been playing a bit-part role, losing Mainoo for a long period would likely mean an increased urgency to bring in another defensive midfielder to take his place in the squad.

United have already moved for Sofyan Amrabat and may be prompted to speed things up on that front.

