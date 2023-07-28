Major lifeline for Mason Greenwood as Man United’s main sponsor approves his return – report



Mason Greenwood is set to receive a major boost in his quest to revive his career after Manchester United’s main sponsor approved his return.

The Sun reports that Adidas have given the green light on their side for Greenwood to possibly be re-integrated into the United team.

Greenwood has of course not played a game for United since January 2022, when he was arrested and subsequently charged with attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault.

The Crown Prosecution Service later dropped all charges against him, citing the withdrawal of key witnesses from the case.

Since then, United have been conducting their own investigation into the matter. The findings of the club’s internal inquiry are expected to determine whether the player will continue his career at Old Trafford or go elsewhere.

The Peoples Person covered a report which stated that after Atalanta cooled down their interest in the forward, the Red Devils are no longer actively looking to loan him out.

The Sun now relays that “secret talks” are ongoing between United and Adidas.

So far, these negotiations have been described as “positive.”

The news publication further states that a final and conclusive decision by United bosses is expected in the coming weeks.

“The player is already back training with Man United’s blessing.”

“Old Trafford staff are overseeing the England ace’s regime and he has spoken more than once with boss Erik ten Hag. Hopes of a playing return, after charges against him including attempted rape were dropped, have been raised by the talks.”

The expectation is that an assurance from an institution of the size, stature and influence of Adidas would be vital in ensuring other sponsors get behind the 21-year-old’s return.

A source told The Sun, “The initial signals from Adidas are positive. Without their blessing it would be hard to see a way back. But they have communicated his return would not necessarily be an insurmountable obstacle.”

“They have certainly given the impression they would not be fiercely opposed to it.”

The source also explained that public opinion will be taken into account by United. If the 20-time English champions elect to bring him back, sponsors are not expected to stage a walkout.

Greenwood wants to stay and work with Ten Hag.

When reached out for comment by The Sun, Adidas simply responded by saying, “That’s a question for the club. As sponsors we have no influence over team line-ups.”

The ball is now in United’s court.

