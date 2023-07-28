Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag reluctant to let Tom Heaton leave this summer



There has been plenty of upheaval at Manchester United, especially in the goalkeeping department.

David de Gea, who was at the club for 12 years, left after not being happy with United’s contract offer after being promised a higher wage packet.

The club brought in manager Erik ten Hag’s first-choice goalkeeping target Andre Onana from Inter Milan. The Cameroonian has already made his unofficial debut against Real Madrid in a pre-season friendly.

United’s search for a reserve goalie

There has been a lot of talk surrounding who will be the reserve goalkeeper in the squad. Dean Henderson, who returned from a loan spell with Nottingham Forest, does not want to play second-fiddle.

Talks are still ongoing with the Premier League side over a sale while the club are planning to send promising academy star Matej Kovar out on loan again despite his impressive displays this pre-season.

The Red Devils tried to bring in Japanese youth prospect Zion Suzuki but he rebuffed the club’s approach as he wants to focus on the making the team for the upcoming Olympics.

Tom Heaton, who played in goal for the entire game against Arsenal, wants to play regularly and was scheduled to have a conversation with the United boss regarding his prospects before deciding on his future course of action.

Looking likely Tom Heaton will stay at #MUFC this summer. Ten Hag reluctant to let him go. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) July 28, 2023

If talkSPORT are to be believed, the manager is reluctant to let him leave this window and he is expected to remain at Old Trafford.

“Tom Heaton is set to stay at Manchester United, talkSPORT understands. The goalkeeper had attracted interest from Luton but manager Erik ten Hag was keen to keep him at the club.

“The 37-year-old could start the season as Andre Onana’s back-up with David de Gea already gone and Dean Henderson also likely to leave.”

Heaton to stay

The Peoples Person had reported about Luton Town’s interest in the 37-year-old and how Ten Hag had blocked his exit while Everton were also sniffing around.

With funds tight and the possibility of Henderson leaving, the goalkeeping department could be short on experience and quality and thus the Dutch boss is expected to keep hold of Heaton.

Heaton was promised more game-time when he signed a few seasons back under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. But he has played only three times in two seasons, thus his desire to leave.

The England international is certainly a capable shot-stopper and is commanding in his area but is not as adept with his feet as Onana. But he is eager to improve and the manager can give him the Cup games to keep him happy.

