Manchester United preparing decisive bid for Rasmus Hojlund



Reports emanating from Italy are indicating that Manchester United remain in the lead in the race to sign Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund, with a decisive bid said to be imminent.

According to Alfredo Pedulla, United’s official bid is expected by Saturday.

The Dane is one of several strikers United have looked at this summer and he now appears most likely to make the move.

One potential complication is the sudden entry of Paris Saint-Germain into the race. As The Peoples Person have previously reported, PSG have also made a €50m bid for the player.

United won’t be too worried, however, as Hojlund reportedly has his heart set on Old Trafford.

Rasmus Højlund wants Man United, it’s very clear since day one of negotiations and these final days of the week could be crucial 🚨🔴 #MUFC PSG bid hasn’t changed Højlund mind at this stage: priority Man Utd, club set for new round of talks w/Atalanta. Up to Man United now. pic.twitter.com/ToYbt4Mvng — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2023

He has already agreed on terms with Erik ten Hag’s side, leaving it up to the clubs to agree on a transfer fee.

On their part, the Italian club are holding out for a fee in the region of €70m.

But, perhaps owing to a sense of confidence in getting their man, United have not shown any urgency in making a concrete offer so far.

Additionally, it is understood that the Reds, who are currently working with a limited budget, had also sought to explore the possibility of a cash-plus-player deal.

Now, with PSG sniffing around, United are no longer playing coy.

As Rudy Galetti reports, United are preparing an offer that will come close to matching Atalanta’s expectations. As reported, the new proposal will include a €55million fixed fee plus €10million in add-ons.

🚨📈 #ManUtd are ready to improve the proposal to #Atalanta for #Højlund. 💰 Understand #MUFC will put on the table €55m fixed+€10m add-ons, coming close to the ⚫🔵's request. ‼️ As told, the 🇮🇹 already finalized the deal with #Almeria for his replacement, El Bilal Touré. pic.twitter.com/KmNKzrvA2X — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) July 27, 2023

Meanwhile, PSG are said to regard Atalanta’s €70m valuation of the player as unrealistic and are prepared to walk away.

United’s latest offer is also thought to be the Reds’ final offer, implying that the race should be nearing its end.

With Atalanta having sealed a move for El Bilal Toure, the gears are already in motion for an imminent conclusion.