Manchester United reject £20m bid from West Ham United for Harry Maguire



Manchester United have turned down an opening bid worth £20m from West Ham for former skipper Harry Maguire.

Maguire is among a number of players Erik ten Hag is understood to be willing to sell should a suitable offer arrive, but it seems West Ham’s proposal was not up to the level required.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reveals that the Red Devils turned David Moyes’s side away and it remains unclear whether a second bid is incoming.

As per Ornstein, “West Ham manager David Moyes wants Maguire but it is doubtful they will keep pushing given the size of his salary and also unclear if the England centre-back would be keen to make the move.”

“His salary could also be problematic for the Europa Conference League winners, making it doubtful they will bid again.”

The London outfit are looking for reinforcements and have money to spend following their sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal for a record £100 million plus £5m transfer sum.

Earlier this month, a report covered by The Peoples Person indicated that Moyes was rapidly losing interest in Maguire who did not display any desire to leave Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s arrival at the club last summer saw the England international fall down the pecking order.

Ten Hag demonstrated a clear preference for a centre-back partnership of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

In some instances, Luke Shaw who is naturally a left-back by trade was preferred at the heart of defence ahead of Maguire.

For supporters, the final nail in the coffin was the former Leicester City man being stripped of the armband with Bruno Fernandes named as his successor.

Maguire is not the only United star West Ham are keen on. Scott McTominay is also on their radar.

It was previously relayed that the Reds want “big bids” to part with Maguire and McTominay who is valued at a ridiculous £45 million.

