

The Manchester United takeover process will soon reach ten months since the Glazers announced the prospect of a sale but a breakthrough could finally be coming.

Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports reports that “there are expected to be developments on the potential sale of [United]” once the team return from their pre-season tour.

Glazers have been a visible presence on this tour, attending the training once and being in attendance for the game against Arsenal.

Progress or update on the takeover saga has taken a backseat, as there has been radio silence from all parties.

The last concrete and confirmed bit of info on the same was at the end of April when Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani submitted their bids in the fourth round of the bidding process.

Since then, it has been a case of smoke and mirrors.

Conflicting reports have emerged, with some legends calling out the Glazers for their role in dragging the process for too long, thereby casting a cloud on the club’s future.

On the other hand, some reports even say that buying parties are the ones to blame for the delay, not the Glazers.

In all this, the club and its employees are suffering with a dark cloud hanging over their heads about their professional prospects.

Although the transfer window hasn’t been affected a great deal by the takeover process, the Financial Fair Play issues are a byproduct of Glazers’ frugality.

The process of economic restoration could have begun at the club had the takeover process concluded before the start of the transfer window.

In such a scenario, reports of a major development in the process being in the pipeline will come as music to the ears of United fans who have made their feelings clear about the Americans.

