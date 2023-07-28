Manchester United transfer target Eberechi Eze rejects Crystal Palace contract offer



A spate of injuries and loss of form had severely affected Manchester United’s previous campaign and manager Erik ten Hag is working to ensure that does not happen going forward.

United have paid big money to bring in Mason Mount from Chelsea after seeing Christian Eriksen struggle due to the sheer volume of games.

The Dane was at his effective best prior to his injury while he struggled in the big away games. Mount’s energy and versatility is expected to be the perfect solution.

United’s midfielder search

Casemiro’s suspensions saw the Reds struggle and the club are planning to bring in Sofyan Amrabat to combat this after Scott McTominay failed to bridge the gap.

Both the Scotsman and Fred are on the market with Donny van de Beek’s future also uncertain.

At one point, with the Mount deal taking longer than expected, United were linked with a move for Crystal Palace’s highly-talented star Eberechi Eze.

While the former Chelsea star’s arrival had quietened those rumours, they could once again gain traction following the England international’s refusal to extend his contract with the Eagles.

TEAMtalk have suggested that the Red Devils’ interest has not subsided and the fact that the 25-year-old has rejected a new contract offer could mean a move could occur in the future.

“England international midfielder Eberechi Eze has turned down the chance to extend his contract at Crystal Palace, TEAMtalk understands.

“While that doesn’t necessarily mean Eze will be leaving Selhurst Park any time soon, it will alert his potential suitors – including Man Utd.

Eze could become an option again

“Indeed, the Red Devils were known to be monitoring Eze in the event their pursuit of Mason Mount fell through. Erik ten Hag ultimately succeeded in landing the Chelsea talisman, though it’s unlikely United’s interest will have subsided altogether.”

If Eze does not sign a contract until next season, it would make sense to target the former QPR star considering Eriksen’s age.

The Crystal Palace star was a revelation last season, scoring 10 times and providing four assists in 40 games across all competitions.

He can play as the central midfielder, the attacking midfielder and on the wings if required and is valued at €40million as per Transfermarkt.