Manchester United were considering making a move for Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun



Manchester United succumbed to their first defeat of pre-season, losing 0-2 against Real Madrid in Houston, Texas.

As manager Erik ten Hag pointed out after the game, the loss was primarily due to the lack of firepower at his disposal. The manager hinted at being desperate for the addition for an elite goalscorer.

Marcus Rashford started on his own up front but as the Englishman had revealed in an interview earlier, he is most adept when playing on the left rather than as the striker.

United’s striker hunt

Even though he scored a career-best 30 goals last season, the Dutch manager knows very well that he will require backup considering no other player hit double digit goals in the Premier League for the Reds.

Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund seems to be the manager’s preferred choice and despite the Serie A club playing hardball, a compromise with regards to the fee is imminent as per reports.

However, the Dane was not United’s first choice. It was always Ten Hag’s wish that his club sign Tottenham Hotspur record goalscorer Harry Kane.

But due to Spurs chairman Daniel Levy being adamant that he would not sell the England captain to a domestic rival, United had to move on to other targets.

As per Independent journalist Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter, the Red Devils had even considered making a move for Arsenal’s young star Folarin Balogun.

The USA international is coming off the back of a stupendous loan spell with Ligue 1 side Stade Reims where he scored a remarkable 22 goals and provided three assists in 39 games across all competitions.

Folarin Balogun was a target for United

He has attracted plenty of interest after being the fourth highest scorer last season in France and it seems United were also one of them.

“Much of the focus has been on Rasmus Hojlund but Manchester United do retain interest in Randal Kolo Muani. There are still lines open there, as the French forward is just another number-nine waiting to see where he goes this summer.

“United did have a look at Folarin Balogun but that is not seen as a realistic move. Far likelier is the US forward moving to Milan, with both of their giants interested.”

Arsenal are hoping to receive as much as £50m for the talented forward, who is looking at a permanent move away instead of another loan move.

