Marcel Sabitzer set to play against Manchester United for new club Borussia Dortmund on Monday

Manchester United opted against the permanent signing of Marcel Sabitzer after his loan deal expired at the end of the season.

The Austrian returned to his parent club Bayern Munich at the end of his spell in Manchester, leaving his future up in the air.

Since then, Sabitzer has secured a move to German rivals Borussia Dortmund on a four year deal.

As the football gods tend to work, it just so happens that United face Dortmund in their next, and last, game of their pre-season tour of the States, with Sabitzer in line to make his debut.

The midfielder will be keen to get under way in the famous yellow shirt and it would be rather fitting for his first game to be against United.

United fans will get the chance to show their appreciation for Sabitzer, who gave his all every time he pulled on the red shirt.

Marcel played 18 times in total for Erik ten Hag’s side, scoring three times, including a crucial winner in the FA Cup quarter-final against Fulham.

His high energy style won the hearts of United fans, who recognized the efforts the Austrian international.

A knee injury curtailed Sabitzer’s spell at Old Trafford, keeping him out of action for the handful of games at the end of his loan.

As reported by manutd.com, Sabitzer looks back on his time at United fondly, admitting he regained his confidence during his four month stay.

“I’m taking a lot with me from that time. I had a smile on my face every day that I could be there and play. I got a lot of rhythm, a lot of confidence and performed well. And that does something to you,” he said.

United staff and fans will no doubt look forward to seeing Sabitzer on Monday but will be hoping Erik ten Hag’s men can bring the curtain down on their tour with a win against his new club.