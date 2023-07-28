Odion Ighalo says that Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Saudi Arabia purely for money

This summer’s transfer window has been dominated by the emergence of Saudi Arabia’s desire to lure Europe’s top talents to their growing league.

Mega money deals have taken place with eye-watering wages enough to convince players that Saudi is the place for them.

Cristiano Ronaldo led the way after leaving Manchester United for Al Nassr last November.

Ronaldo’s annual salary is reportedly £173 million, which equates to £3.6 million-per-week.

Despite Ronaldo claiming he has nothing left to achieve in Europe, former United man Odion Ighalo says his move to Saudi is purely down to financial gain.

As reported by Goal.com, Ighalo believes Ronaldo has lost his passion for the game and is using the Saudi League for one last pay day.

“Is Ronaldo still playing out of passion? Ronaldo has earned 100 times more than I have in my entire life and yet he went to Saudi Arabia. Did he do that out of passion? It’s for money,” Ighalo said.

Ighalo, who left Saudi side Al-Hilal last month admitted that he previously chose move for financial reasons and says any player who joins the league is doing the same.

“When you are young, yes, you play for passion. Back then, you don’t care about money. But at my age, I am in the final stretch of my career, I don’t know if it will be one, two years or when God will tell it to stop.

I know it won’t be more than three years. I’ve played for passion all my life, now it’s for money. I’m not one of those players who come and say: ‘I play for passion’. Brother, it’s money. At the end of the day, it’s money,” says Ighalo.

Despite Ighalo’s comments, it looks as though this is just the start of the Saudi’s attempts to become a leading light in world football with the incredible transfer offers coming thick and fast.

Manchester United target Kylian Mbappe was the subject of a bid north of £260 million for a one year stay in Saudi, with the view of joining Real Madrid next season.

United will continue to look to add to their squad in this window with what now look like modest fees.

Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund is United’s number one target as this stand, with the club in talks for the striker who is wanted to spearhead Erik ten Hag’s attack, next season.