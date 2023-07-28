Real Sociedad in talks with Manchester United over a loan move for Donny van de Beek



Real Sociedad are currently locked in negotiations with Manchester United over the signing of Donny Van de Beek.

This is according to Noticias de Gipuzkoa, who relay that the Spanish giants are keen on landing the player, who has found it hard to nail down a regular starting berth at Old Trafford.

Van de Beek was signed by United in the summer of 2020 from Ajax in a £39m deal.

To say that the Dutchman has struggled since the move would be a massive understatement. He did not have a prominent role under former United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who usually snubbed him when selecting a starting XI.

A loan switch to Everton followed in 2022, but the player did not have the desired impact at Goodison Park.

Erik ten Hag’s arrival at United came with the expectation that he would revive Van de Beek’s fortunes. After all, it was the 53-year-old’s coaching at Ajax that launched the player to fame and global renown.

However, injuries last term made it impossible for Van de Beek to show what he can do under Ten Hag. The 26-year-old only managed seven Premier League games. He failed to register a goal or assist across all competitions.

The Netherlands international was United’s sole goalscorer during a recent pre-season friendly clash against Lyon in Edinburgh.

After the Lyon clash, Van de Beek spoke to the media where he laid bare his battle with lacking fitness and recovering from physical setbacks.

He also refused to rule out a possible exit from the Theatre of Dreams in the coming weeks.

Noticias de Gipuzkoa reveals that the player is the subject of overtures from Real Sociedad, who are keen on securing his services on a permanent basis.

Imanol Alguacil’s side are eager to include a purchase option in any deal to take Van de Beek to the Estadio Reale Arena.

The reliable Fabrizio Romano backs this report.

He says, “Real Sociedad are actively working to sign Donny Van de Beek from Man Utd.”

“Negotiations are ongoing but still no agreement on formula of the deal and personal terms. Talks continue.”

“Man United wait for Donny/Fred to leave then push for [Sofyan] Amrabat.”

The Red Devils have already agreed personal terms with Amrabat, who is open to an England switch from Serie A.

